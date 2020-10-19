Wellesley to salute veterans in November

Disappointed but undeterred in not being able to celebrate veterans in Wellesley this past spring via the Annual Veterans’ Parade and fireworks show, the town this November is organizing an all new “Wellesley Salutes Our Veterans 2020” display.

The Wellesley Celebrations Committee is working with Wellesley’s American Legion Post 72 members, Wellesley Veterans’ office, and the Wellesley Board of Selectmen’s Beth Sullivan Woods to create this outside strolling attraction that you can take in on your own timetable.

The centerpiece of the display, honoring those who serve or have served in the U.S. military, will be window displays throughout town, including in storefronts that are vacant. The effort will “provide residents and shoppers with an historic outside window strolling event, which includes Rosie the Riveter through the actual landing on the beaches of Normandy including the planning process of the D-Day invasion, and the general orders from General Dwight D. Eisenhower to our troops and much more, including Wellesley residents who have served and are currently serving in our Military,” says Pete Jones, who along with his wife JoAnn, are spearheading the project for the Celebrations Committee.

This is also the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and we need to give thanks to all the Veterans who have given their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms we have been given in our communities,” Jones says.

A ceremony is planned on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11.

Beth Sullivan Woods said during last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting that the town will wrap light poles in town and display flags. A WW2 restored Jeep, and perhaps other vehicles, could be part of the celebration, she said.”The merchants are excited about it, the veterans are excited, and I think the residents will enjoy that as a way to celebrate veterans and make it interesting to go downtown,” she said.