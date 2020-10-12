The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Town Hall loses a huge tree

The rough year for trees at Wellesley Town Hall continues, as a big one went down over the weekend, presumably with some help from strong winds.

We happened by another big tree mess in July when a sugar maple dropped a giant limb on the air conditioning compressor next to Town Hall.

According to a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion, Town Hall will be part of route planned for a socially distanced funeral parade to call attention to the climate crisis on Oct. 24 between 3-5pm. Town Meeting votes on a climate emergency article later this month.

Photo by Dennis McCormick
Photo by Dennis McCormick

 

