Wellesley Youth Hockey registration is open

Wellesley Youth Hockey offers Learn to Play Hockey (LTP) and Pre-Mite Development (PMD) programs as part of a multi-year introduction for those new to the sport of hockey. Register your child born in 2014, 2015 or 2016 (or older kids wanting to skate for the first time) for the upcoming Learn to Skate or Pre-Mite Development programs. We look forward to seeing you on the ice during the 2020/21 season.

HOCKEY SEASON: November 2020 thru March 2021 (32 skating sessions) —Saturday mornings at 7:20am and Sunday afternoons at 2:20pm

WHERE: Boston Sports Institute (900 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA)

What is the difference between Learn to Play & Pre-Mite Development?

Wellesley Youth Hockey needs volunteer coaches — register here.

Skater registration.