Wellesley’s beautiful & scary October snowstorm

It’s a snowy October day in Wellesley, but not a snow day under COVID-19 rules.

Animals are checking out the early snow, as seen here by Jean Bae, who shared this photo of a buck near the Wellesley Farms train station.

The buck appears to have handled the weather better than local drivers. Wellesley Police have been busy responding to accidents.

WPD working a single car overturned crash on Route 9 East after Oakland St. One lane gets by. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/NRfok2SEQx — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 30, 2020

WPD working another crash Route 9 East prior to Route 16. Left lane gets by. pic.twitter.com/TG2Bd1YMR8 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 30, 2020

I got out early for a run when it still looked like a mix of fall and winter, rather than full-on winter.

Meanwhile, if you can get out safely to sled, here are some Wellesley sledding spots. Just note that one more pandemic restriction will be that you can’t sled on Severance Hill at Wellesley College unless you’re a member of that campus community.