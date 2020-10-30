The Swellesley Report

Wellesley’s beautiful & scary October snowstorm

It’s a snowy October day in Wellesley, but not a snow day under COVID-19 rules.

Animals are checking out the early snow, as seen here by Jean Bae, who shared this photo of a buck near the Wellesley Farms train station.

snow buck october
Photo courtesy of Jean Bae

 

The buck appears to have handled the weather better than local drivers. Wellesley Police have been busy responding to accidents.

I got out early for a run when it still looked like a mix of fall and winter, rather than full-on winter.

leaves and snow october

 

cheney bridge elm bank
Cheney Bridge at Elm Bank Reservation

 

Meanwhile, if you can get out safely to sled, here are some Wellesley sledding spots. Just note that one more pandemic restriction will be that you can’t sled on Severance Hill at Wellesley College unless you’re a member of that campus community.

