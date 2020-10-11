We’re feeling overly advised by Wellesley

We came home Saturday afternoon to find SEVEN copies of the Wellesley Advisory Committee letter regarding the upcoming special town meetings.

Given that there have been no more than four of us living in the house at any time, we find this turn of events curious. Does the town perhaps think we have a much bigger house than we have? Might that explain our outsized tax bill?

If not, we do hope Sustainable Wellesley doesn’t get a whiff of this waste of paper. Especially given that one of the town meeting articles mentioned in this notice focuses on the impact of climate change.

What’s more, another article relates to the tree bylaw in town. RIP the trees that sacrificed their lives for these mailers.

Finally, one article listed in the letter but for which there will no longer be a motion was “to improve the efficiency of Town government.”