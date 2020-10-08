Enter Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild raffle for chance to make your holidays sparkle

Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild members will offer raffle tickets for its annual “Deck the Halls” fundraiser to raise money to replace the well-worn flower boxes at the Post Offices, in addition to the club’s other civic projects in town.

There will be three raffle winners. The grand prize winner will have the exterior of their home decorated for the holidays (a $2,500 value); the next winner will receive two outdoor holiday planters for the home entrance (a $600 value); the next prize is a custom-made table centerpiece (a $150 value).

The details

WGG members will sell raffle tickets for $20 through November 8th.

A maximum of 300 raffle tickets will be available for sale.

The raffle drawing will be held on November 10, 2020.

For more information about WGG or to make a tax-deductible donation, write to Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild at P.O. Box 812032, Wellesley, MA 02482.

The prizes

NatureWorks Landscape – exterior holiday decorations will be created and installed at the Grand Prizewinner’s home. Valued at $2500

A Blade of Grass – two holiday planters will created for and delivered to the home entrance of the Second Prizewinner. Valued at $600

Posies of Wellesley – Third Prize is a custom holiday table centerpiece, valued at $150.

More about Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild

The Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild (WGG) was established in 1968 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to the beautification of Wellesley through several civic projects. WGG funds, plants and maintains the window boxes and containers at the Post Offices

and the Main Library. We also fund and plant seasonal plantings for both the Town Square Clock Garden and the Fells Market sitting area. For the past several years, WGG donated decorated trees to the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Festival of Trees fundraisers and we donated artistic floral arrangements to the MFA’s “Art in Bloom” exhibits. This year, we are also raising money to replace our well-worn window boxes at the Wellesley Post Offices.