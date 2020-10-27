What a relief: Wellesley Town meeting approves $524K for Hunnewell Field bathroom

Wellesley Town Meeting, once again convening virtually due to the pandemic, got down to business on Monday night. It approved the only article on the Special Town Meeting I warrant, regarding Middle School Building Systems, and got through more than a third of the 30 articles slated for Special Town Meeting II. Updated results through Monday night.

Among those approved in Meeting II was Article 9, which focused on using $524K in Community Preservation Committee funds to install new bathrooms along the aqueduct at the Hunnewell Field complex. The current bathroom structure, not in use since 2017, was installed in 1950. CPC Chair Barbara McMahon narrates a video explaining the project and its history, which includes several stops and starts, with the Hunnewell complex bathroom project put aside more than once as other projects took precedence.

Other articles passed during the opening night of Special Town Meeting included those regarding Wellesley Free Library renovations, a climate change resolution, the renaming of Hunnewell 2 Field to Diane P. Warren Field, and the Sprague Elementary School chiller.

Town Meeting is back in action Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7pm.