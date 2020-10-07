What’s up at Wellesley’s North 40

While the eventual use of Wellesley’s North 40 open space and woods along Weston Road and Turner Road remains to be seen, the town assures the public not to get nervous about all the activity with trucks and equipment there over the past week or so. That work should be done this week.

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during the Board of Selectmen’s meeting this week that the work mainly involves cleaning up a landfill area that spans 4.5-5 acres out of the 46-acre North 40. A soil covering of 18 inches to 3 feet is being put down in certain areas where household trash that would not burn used to be tossed back in the 1950s. Some of that old junk tends to bubble up. An old metal tank was removed, and is being tested.

The property still needs to undergo regular checks by the town, which needs to be on top of the information in the event of an audit by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection

Half of the North 40 has been designated for open space use, mainly for passive use as it is used today. Wellesley bought the property from Wellesley College for more than $35 million back in 2015.

The Wellesley Trails Committee includes more information on navigating the North 40. The committee recently rerouted the trail accessible near the corner of Turner Road and Weston Road, near the vernal pool boardwalk.