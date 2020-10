World of Wellesley, along with over a dozen area organizations, invites everyone to a Zoom event that will examine housing policies through a lens of equity. The interfaith conversation will focus on how a larger and more inclusive community can be achieved.

The drivers of structural inequality that have led to racial, ethnic, and economic segregation in communities, and what community members can do about it, will be explored and discussed.

EVENT: At My Neighbor’s Table: What Kind Of Communities Do We Want To Live In?

DATE: October 18, 2020

TIME: 5:00 – 6:15 pm

LOCATION: Zoom

Learn more and register