Babson goes all remote due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A day after Wellesley Public Schools announced that the high school would go all remote until the start of December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, neighboring Babson College said on Thursday that its classes will be online-only for the rest of this term. In-person classes were originally slated to go for about another week.

Babson boasts that its seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remains well under 1%, but that 10 new cases between Nov. 3-9 is a worrisome trend that prompted the switch to online-only. As of now, students, faculty and staff will be welcomed back to campus in the new year, though classes will be virtual for at least the first week back.

Students currently living on campus will be allowed to continue with their planned move-out schedules.

Babson has closed off its campus to the public since the start of the school year as one of its COVID-19 precautions.