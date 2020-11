Members and friends of UU Wellesley Hills invite you to stand with them to honor Black lives harmed and lost, those victims of racial violence and injustice, known and unknown. Their next 15-minute silent Black Lives Matter vigil will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 12:30pm on the sidewalk in front of 309 Washington St.

Health and safety protocols will be followed to protect participants. For more, information please contact

[email protected].