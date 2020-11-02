Bunch of drive-through flu clinics for Wellesley residents in November

The town of Wellesley is offering drive-through flu clinics for its residents ages 6-plus in November.

The clinics take place at the Warren health and recreation building at 90 Washington St. (Rte. 16), by appointment only. Required screening/insurance form for adults and children can be found at the registration site.

Clinics this November will be held:

Thursdays 3-4:30pm

Fridays 9-10:30am

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 11am

One vaccine is being offered: Quadrivalent (standard strength). No high-dose vaccine will be offered.

For more information about this year’s flu clinics and for those who are home-bound, please call the Wellesley Health Department Flu line at 781-283-5730.