Charity roundup: Wellesley Fire delivers big for Thanksgiving; Kids Backing Kids holiday gift drive powering ahead; Salon collecting food pantry donations

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley charitable efforts:

Wellesley Fire Department delivers big with Thanksgiving Dinner for seniors

The Wellesley Fire Department and friends, and they have lots of them (Select Board, Council on Aging, regular volunteers, family members, among them) delivered 180 complete Thanksgiving dinners over the weekend to residents over the age of 60.

In addition to delivering meals, the crew also supplied residents with KN95 masks, and WFD rubber jar openers and reusable bags. Wellesley Media broadcast a prerecorded Thanksgiving program featuring firefighters and other special guests.

“An extremely efficient, organized event. Everyone enjoyed the annual dinner,” reported Chief Rick DeLorie about the 54th rendition of the WFD Thanksgiving Dinner.

Photos shared by WFD. We’ll let you play the guessing game of who is behind all those masks…