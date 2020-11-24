Charity roundup: Wellesley Fire delivers big for Thanksgiving; Kids Backing Kids holiday gift drive powering ahead; Salon collecting food pantry donations

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley charitable efforts:
Wellesley Fire Department delivers big with Thanksgiving Dinner for seniors
The Wellesley Fire Department and friends, and they have lots of them (Select Board, Council on Aging, regular volunteers, family members, among them) delivered 180 complete Thanksgiving dinners over the weekend to residents over the age of 60.
In addition to delivering meals, the crew also supplied residents with KN95 masks, and WFD rubber jar openers and reusable bags. Wellesley Media broadcast a prerecorded Thanksgiving program featuring firefighters and other special guests.
“An extremely efficient, organized event. Everyone enjoyed the annual dinner,” reported Chief Rick DeLorie about the 54th rendition of the WFD Thanksgiving Dinner.
Photos shared by WFD. We’ll let you play the guessing game of who is behind all those masks…
Kids Backing Kids holiday gift drive powering ahead
Kids Backing Kids is working with social workers from Wellesley Public Schools, the Health Department, and the Housing Authority.
Volunteers have signed up for gift-wrapping shifts on Saturday, Dec. 5 to package up more than 500 gifts in Linden Square that day, with Federal Realty donating space for the activity.
The message from Kids Backing Kids: “As kids, we know the excitement of receiving and opening gifts during the holidays. We also know the joy of giving gifts to others—it feels good to make others happy.”
More: Wellesley family launches Kids Backing Kids to aid children in need, engage those who can help
Haircuts, Ltd. collecting donations for Wellesley Food Pantry
HairCuts, Ltd. in Wellesley Square is collecting donations for the Wellesley Food Pantry throughout the holiday season (until Dec. 20). The salon is accepting donations from the pantry’s current wish list to bring each Monday during their donation hours.
