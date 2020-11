The Commonwealth Ballet Company will present a reading of the classic tale The Nutcracker at the Wellesley Free Library on Saturday, November 21, 11am – 11:45am. Several ballet dancers from the Company will help bring certain parts of story to life in their elegant and colorful costumes as the story is read aloud.

Afterwards, the dancers will stay on the call to answer questions about dancing and their costumes. All ages welcome. Find the registration link on the WFL events calendar.