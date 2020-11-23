COVID-19 cases creep upward at Wellesley High

Wellesley Public School COVID-19 case scoreboard watchers continue to see the numbers rising.

Four more positive cases have been added to the Wellesley High totals over the past few days, with one new case reported Friday and three more today, for a total of 22 on the school year.

That total accounts for nearly 80% of reported cases in the school system. Though consider that WPS has been doing weekly testing of not just faculty/staff throughout the system, but students at Wellesley Middle School and High School (not so much at the high school since it recently went remote-only until after Thanksgiving).

Over the weekend, Wellesley Pubic Schools (WPS), the Health Department, and Facilities Management Department announced that they had joined forces on an investigation into a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at the high school and determined that changes are needed in the main office space.