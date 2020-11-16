Curbside pickup to end at library, but you can get by with a little help from the Friends

Curbside pickup at the Wellesley Free Library will end on November 25th, but Operation Friends can help. If you are unable or uncomfortable picking up your holds from the library, the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library can pick up and deliver your library materials directly to your door. To arrange for a delivery please call 781-235-1610 x 1117.

Library hours:

The main library located at 530 Washington Street is open for browsing the collection and checking out materials. The Fells and Hills branch libraries remain closed. The book drops at the main library and the branches are open for returns.

Mon. – Fri., 9 am – 10am is reserved for seniors and at-risk

Mon. – Thur., 10am- 2pm and 3pm- 8pm

Friday, 10am – 2pm and 3pm – 6pm

Saturday, 10am – 3pm

Sundays 1pm – 5pm

NOTE: The building is closed for cleaning Monday-Friday from 2-3 pm

