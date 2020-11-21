Despite pandemic, Wellesley Society of Artists brings paintings out into the world

It’s been a long time since new art has graced the lobby of the Wellesley Free Library. In the first show to be hung there since the pandemic restrictions began, The Wellesley Society of Artists (WSA) showcases the diverse talent of 45 WSA Exhibiting Artists and includes paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. The show has been judged by Pat Walker, artist, teacher and art administrator. The works will be on display through November. Photos of the paintings can be viewed at [email protected] and on the group’s Facebook page.

Frederick Kubitz took first place for his painting Miss Bea, Georgia Shrimp Boat. The juror noted that when standing close to the painting, the viewer can see mastery of oil painting technique, strength of composition, and skilled placement of the lights and darks and warms and cools, which hold up from across the room.

Recipient of the second place award is Jodi Traub for her painting Lush Gardens. The juror described was impressed by the beautiful marks, the layers of different colored plants, and the use of color and light pull, which pull the viewer into Traub’s pastel drawing.

Third place award winner

Annie Newman was awarded third place for her painting RIP Justice Ginsberg, a contemporary portrait that uses bold colors and strong shapes to create both a likeness and a comment on the character of the late associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Other awards…

The recipient of the Yale Nicolls Award for Best Interpretation of the Natural World is Deborah Friedman

for her painting Bird’s Nest.

The Margaret Fitzwilliam for Excellence in Watercolor was awarded to Michele Clamp for her painting Cleaves Street Rockport.

Honorable mention awards went to Yale Nicholls for her painting Near Portland Head, to Maria Babb for In a Perfect World, to Anna Rejoyce for Singer, and to Joan Onofrey for Comfy Quilt.

Library hours:

The main library located at 530 Washington Street is open for browsing the collection and checking out materials. The Fells and Hills branch libraries remain closed. The book drops at the main library and the branches are open for returns.

Mon. – Fri., 9 am – 10am is reserved for seniors and at-risk

Mon. – Thur., 10am- 2pm and 3pm- 8pm

Friday, 10am – 2pm and 3pm – 6pm

Saturday, 10am – 3pm

Sundays 1pm – 5pm

NOTE: The building is closed for cleaning Monday-Friday from 2-3 pm

More about show juror Pat Walker

Pat Walker is an artist, teacher, and art administrator. She studied studio art at Queens College (CUNY) and at Yale at Norfolk, and received an M.F.A. in painting from Boston University, where she studied with James Weeks and Philip Guston. She has taught drawing, painting, watercolor and mixed media at a variety of institutions in the Boston area, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Danforth Museum of Art School, Regis College and Pine Manor College. She was the Education Coordinator at the Danforth Museum of Art and was twice named Museum Educator of the Year by the Mass Art Education Association. Pat served as the Director of Education for the Danforth Museum and School of Art for approximately 10 years, and was the Deputy Director of Programs at the New Art Center in Newton from 2017-2020.