“Frozen” to warm up the weekend for outdoor movie-goers in Wellesley

Wellesley families can enjoy one final outdoor movie as the Town kicks off the holiday season with a showing of the Disney blockbuster movie Frozen on Saturday, November 14. The mobile movie starts at approximately 5:30pm in the Tailby commuter rail lot in Wellesley Square. Movie-goers are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for Wellesley’s holiday toy drive.

Don’t Be Left in the Cold!

Registration for “Frozen” begins on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Space is limited; reserve a spot for your car using the Wellesley Recreation Department online portal or call the Recreation office at 781-235-2370.

The bonus movie night is operated by the Recreation Department and the Youth Commission. Movie equipment was purchased during the summer with a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Wellesley, and movie operations are funded by a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Money from the Fund supported the mobile movie nights from August throughout the fall, at a time when so many other family activities did not take place and Town programs were cancelled. The Fund is a partnership between the Wellesley Select Board and the Foundation for MetroWest, a tax exempt 501(c)3 organization.

“In previous years, the Recreation Department has always held a Toys for Tots kick off and movie event that collected hundreds of donated toys. We were concerned the pandemic would cancel this year’s event, but due to the generosity of the Kiwanis Club and the Community Fund for Wellesley, we have been able to show so many movies and end our season with the toy drive,” said

Matt Chin, Recreation Director.

Holiday Toy Drive on November 14-28

In addition to the movie, the Town is holding a community holiday toy drive. Beginning on Sat., Nov. 14 through Sat., Nov. 28, new unwrapped toys will be collected at the Tailby lot. Residents may drop off toys at the marked collection bin in the lot.

The Recreation Department and Youth Commission will distribute these toys to families in our community who need a little extra help this holiday season.