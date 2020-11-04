It’s Biden over Trump in all Wellesley precincts (unofficial results)

About three-quarters of Wellesley voters chose Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s Presidential Election, though the results are unofficial. This is based on ballots cast by 90% of registered voters.

Biden won all eight Wellesley precincts. The same was true for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

All in-person ballots from Nov. 3, all early in-person ballots, and all vote-by-mail ballots received by 6pm on Nov. 3 were counted in these results. Still to be tallied are vote-by-mail ballots received in the drop box between 6-8pm and via the mail postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Town Hall by 5pm on Nov. 6.

With so many Wellesley voters casting their ballots early, it made for a relatively quiet day at the polls based on our observations and reports from readers.

In other races, incumbent Sen. Edward Markey topped Kevin O’Connor in Wellesley, and Democrat Jake Auchincloss defeated Julie Hall for the 4th District Congressional seat.

Wellesley’s results were consistent with those of the state as a whole, according to unofficial results.

On the ballot questions, Wellesley went with Yes on Questions 1 (expanded right to repair) and 2 (ranked choice). The state went with Yes on 1, but No on 2, according to the latest results.

