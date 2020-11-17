Mass Hort Festival of Trees to keep up the sparkly spectacle

Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s twelfth Festival of Trees will showcase dozens of decorated trees and a Snow Village that includes a model railroad display. This annual event takes place at the Society’s headquarters at The Gardens at Elm Bank. Mostly displayed in the Hunnewell Building, the Festival offers beautifully decorated holiday trees that are donated and decorated by local businesses, garden clubs and other organizations, and individuals.

During the festival, visitors may purchase tickets for a chance to win the tree(s) of their choice at the end of the event. Winners need not be present for the drawing. It’s fun, and for many it has become a family tradition. Tree sizes vary from one foot to nine feet in height and some have gifts in addition to the decorations.

Don’t miss Snow Village, an indoor exhibit that features model trains wending their way through villages and vignettes, including Christmas in the City (Boston of course!), Fenway Park, a Dickensian village, the North Pole and hundreds of decorated houses and lights.There are too many Santas to count, as well as skaters galore. This is a visual treat for young and old alike, and each year it’s a little different.

Outside there are decorations in The Gardens at Elm Bank, and visitors can keep warm and cozy melting S’mores at the fire pit.

Planning Your Visit

Both the Festival of Trees display in the Hunnewell building and the Snow Village are accessible.

DATES TO VIEW TREES: Fri., Nov. 27 – Sun., Dec. 20

LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482

HOURS: Wed. – Sun.; 10am – 8pm, with the last entry at 6:20pm; closed Mon. and Tue.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups.

This year there will also be a virtual Festival in addition to the physical display.