MBTA seeks input from Wellesley riders

The MBTA is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 6-8pm in which it will outline its Forging Ahead plans regarding how its commuter rail and other services could change in light of reduced ridership since the pandemic hit.

Wellesley has three stops along the commuter rail, and is nearby several green line stations, including Riverside and Woodland. The town’s commuter rail stations and lots have largely been empty in recent months, and that has cost the town more than a few bucks in parking fees.

This meeting will focus on residents of Wellesley and other MetroWest communities, and allow an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Register for the meeting.