Phil the Wellesley Philodendron goes into a pout, plus a couple new plant obsessions

At first Phil the Philodendron, my once-bedraggled Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility rescue plant, didn’t mind being moved into the house for the winter. For September and most of October, his sunny upstairs conditions closely matched those of his summertime happy place on the front steps. I kept the windows open for him so that, ensconced in my office, Phil  could feel the breezes and warm-enough temperatures of early fall. Every day I tell him how handsome he looks, and how much I appreciate his company.

Phil the Philodendron, Nov2020
Phil is dropping leaves just to worry me. He can be a little dramatic that way.

Sweet talk hasn’t been enough. Once November hit, I closed the windows, and Phil went into a small pout. He expressed this by turning bits of himself yellow and affecting a faint. But he didn’t squander his biggest most beautiful leaves, I noticed. Just those that were already a little scraggly and weren’t doing much for the overall bold aesthetic Phil strives for.

That’s how I could tell Phil’s funk was only minor, and he doesn’t really mean to worry me. He can’t fool me, nor can he hide the two new shoots he recently sent ceiling-ward. He also allowed two roots to escape the confines of his pot with instructions to explore the braided rug and hardwood floor beneath, and report back. That’s not the behavior of a houseplant that’s giving up.

Phil the Philodendron, Nov2020
I clipped off Phil’s brown leaves with a pair of clean, sharp scissors.

Phil doesn’t have it so bad, as I remind him. For one thing, he’s kept properly hydrated. Watering Phil during the cold months is a very different proposition than during summer. When he’s outside enjoying the sunshine and sending up multiple shoots per week, Phil needs daily watering. Once inside, his water rations are doled out to but once per week. I take care of that on big grocery day—feed the family, feed Phil. As a memory technique, it works.

Phil the Philodendron, Nov2020
Phil has sent up a couple of new shoots, just to let me know he’s still in the game.
Phil the Philodendron, Nov2020
A couple of roots contemplate the long journey to the braided rug and hardwood floor. Stay out of the radiator, guys!

Don’t tell Phil, but I’ve recently been dallying with other plants. Uncle Jerry from Dorchester over the summer gave me a clipping of an unusual, spindly sort of houseplant. After a few months in a container of water, its root system has sprouted and seems ready for something more substantial. This weekend’s project: finding a suitable pot and letting its roots run free in a lightweight potting medium. (“Why not a potting large?” Swellesley Junior would ask.)

Wellesley spider plant
The kitchen spider plant has requested a change of venue, citing cramped conditions.

Also, I’ve decided that the spider plant is no longer happy on the kitchen shelf and needs a new home.

Next up: fussing around with winter bulbs. I just found the most wonderful amaryllis at the grocery store. That one’s for Uncle Jerry, pandemic-bound in Dorchester, but in good spirits and surrounded by his massive collection of well-tended plants. There’s always room for one more in Jerry’s front parlor. Mr. Swellesley is heading into Dot soon to take in Jerry’s collection of garden ornaments for the winter. No doubt he’ll send Bob home with another interesting clipping for me. A Christmas Cactus, I’ll bet. Even though Jerry knows I always somehow kill those. This time I’ll try extra-hard not to squander his faith in me. But no promises.

Wellesley plant clipping, Uncle Jerry
I can’t identify this plant clipping, which came to me via Uncle Jerry from Dorchester, but it seems eager to get out of the vase and into some soil.
Wellesley plant clipping, Uncle Jerry
I wonder if all those nubs on the stem are leaves-in-waiting?
Wellesley plant clipping, Uncle Jerry
These roots look ready to move from their watery home in a vase to something more earthy and substantial.

