Save the date: MassBay to hold virtual Open House on Nov. 14th

MassBay Community College will hold its annual fall Open House, virtually, on Saturday, November 14, 9am – noon. MassBay President, Dr. David Podell, along with faculty, staff, students, and alumni, will remotely greet prospective students and their families.

Prospective students, from the comfort of their homes, can learn about MassBay’s 70 degree and certificate programs, transfer opportunities after studying at MassBay, free resources available at the college, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Prospective students will also be able to apply for admission during the Open House. Current MassBay students, alumni, and staff will be available to live chat and answer questions.

WHAT: MassBay Community College Virtual Fall Open House

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Saturday, November 14, 2020

TIME: 9am – noon

*An RSVP is required at www.MassBay.edu/OpenHouse or call the Office of Admissions at 781-239-2500. Once registration is complete, MassBay will send an email with instructions on how to join the Open House.