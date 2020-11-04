Stroll through Wellesley into military history

Storefront displays saluting veterans throughout the month of November have been set up across Wellesley Square and Church Square. Some of the displays honor locals, others recall national themes.

The Wellesley Celebrations Committee, which was unable to host its usual events during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend in May due to the pandemic, is spearheading the November displays as well as other activities. The Celebrations Committee is partnering with American Legion Post 72, the Veterans’ Services office and the Wellesley Select Board, as well as local businesses and property managers.

Upcoming events include a ceremony on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, at 11am at the war memorial in front of Town Hall (program will include a POW/MIA observance, Wellesley Police Department and Wellesley Fire Department Honor Guards, Veterans’ readings and personal reflections), and a Nov. 14 performance by the Boston Fireman’s Band downtown.

Here’s a whirlwind tour of the downtown window displays. These photos, due to window glare, don’t do the displays justice. Viewing them in person if you can is definitely the way to go.