Wellesley High passes latest COVID-19 tests, back to hybrid learning

Wellesley High School, which went all remote about three weeks ago due to spiking COVID-19 cases among staff and students, appears clear to return to its hybrid learning plan that involves some in-person and some remote classes.

Principal Jamie Chisum updated the WHS community on Monday night: “I’m just writing to confirm for everyone that the high school is indeed set to open on time tomorrow for hybrid learning as planned. We are most of the way through our test results tonight. If something were to change we would certainly let you know.

I’ll look forward to seeing our cohort B students in person tomorrow at the high school it is an A Week.”

WHS students and staff swung by the school on Sunday for baseline viral testing to give the public school system and Wellesley Health Department a read on the school body’s health before deciding to allow a switch back to hybrid learning post-Thanksgiving. Testing involved 1022 WHS students and 171 staff, and plans are to test other district staff and Wellesley Middle School students on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This against a backdrop of soaring case numbers across the town of Wellesley itself. This past week’s Department of Public Health report showed Wellesley to have 81 new in 14 days, up from 57 the week before, and 22 the week before that. The positivity rate has tripled over the past few weeks.