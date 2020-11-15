Wellesley mental health agency offers free meetings on race and racism

The Human Relations Service, a community mental health agency for Wellesley, Weston, and Wayland, is offering the public up to three meetings with one of its clinicians to discuss issues related to race, race-based oppression, or whiteness.

The agency emphasizes that this is not psychotherapy, but rather time to reflect on complex concerns regarding race issues that can affect residents and school staff.

These meetings are free and will be offered through June 2021.

Contact Shannon Mackey, chief social worker and assistant director at the Human Relations Service to arrange a meeting. She can be reached at (781) 235-4950 or [email protected].

