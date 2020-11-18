Wellesley opens warrant for 2021 Town Meeting

Wellesley has already announced that the 2021 Annual Town Meeting, set for April 26, once again will be online due to pandemic concerns.

Articles to be included on the Town Meeting warrant can now be submitted, and they all must be in by Dec. 23 at 5pm. All boards, committees, and citizens may submit articles for consideration.

It might be tough to top this fall’s Special Town Meeting, with its epic tree bylaw and fur ban bylaw discussions, along with support for a new Hunnewell Field bathroom.

But we have faith in you all.