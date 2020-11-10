Wellesley Police log: Car thefts, break-ins galore as crooks swipe purses, pickleball paddles & key fobs

Wellesley Police log for the week of Nov. 3-8:

Arrests

On November 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officers Shore and Scopa received a Section 35 warrant of apprehension issued by the Dedham District Court for a male party who was working in Wellesley. They located the male party, took him into custody and transported him to the Dedham District Court.

On November 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officers Scopa and Hughes were notified of a Section 35 warrant of apprehension that had been issued by the Dedham District Court for a male party who resides in Wellesley but was currently located in Natick. He was taken into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.

On November 7, 2020 at 11:16 a.m. Officers Cunningham and Scopa were conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when Officer Scopa observed a Nissan Altima and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registered owner had an active warrant issued by the Westborough District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer Scopa stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner, and asked for his license and registration. He provided Officer Scopa with a passport that positively identified him, but he did not have a driver’s license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On November 2, 2020 at 10:11 a.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to the area of Centennial Park for a report of an injured person. The male party was digging a drainage ditch on the Wellesley Country Club property when a large piece of plywood was caught by a gust of wind and struck the male party in the back of the head. The male party suffered a laceration and was showing signs of a concussion. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

On November 2, 2020 at 11:46 a.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to a call where a gust of wind caused a utility pole to fall over and it struck a parked vehicle. The pole damaged the front hood and driver side of the vehicle. The reporting party’s insurance company advised him to file a police report regarding the incident as part of the claim process.

On November 2, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check. The reporting party stated the front door was slightly ajar and it appeared mail was piling up. Officer Pino was unable to make contact with anyone at the home. He entered the home and observed there were large piles of items throughout the household that appeared to present a hazard. Officer Pino notified the Wellesley Health Department and they will follow up with the homeowner.

On November 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with two male parties regarding a road rage incident. They stated that as they pulled out of a driveway on Weston Road they observed a vehicle parked in a no parking zone and they pulled up alongside it and notified the operator that the vehicle could not be parked there. The male operator then began following them and when they stopped and the passenger exited the vehicle the driver of the other vehicle spat on his face. Officer Pino is attempting to speak with the operator of the other vehicle involved.

On November 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding a fraudulent loan that was applied for using her personal information. The female party stated she did not apply for the loan and had been contacted by the Small Business Administration in regards to the loan and notified them she had not applied for it.

On November 4, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim. She was advised to complete the necessary forms online for the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

On November 5, 2020 at 6:20 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to a residence on Highgate regarding a stolen motor vehicle. He spoke with a female reporting party regarding a Porsche Cayenne that was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. on November 4th and 5:45 a.m. on November 5th. The vehicle was parked unlocked in the reporting party’s driveway with a key fob in the vehicle. Officer Dennehy was notified at 7:00 a.m. that the vehicle had been located in Hartford Connecticut. The incident is under investigation.

On November 5, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to Bristol Road for a report of a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. The rear window to the vehicle was smashed. The reporting party stated as he was entering his vehicle he noticed that his center console and glove box were open. He stated that the only item that appeared to be missing was the registration, which was later located in the vehicle’s glove box. A detective responded and took photographs of the damage to the truck. Officer Knapp then responded to a 2nd residence on Bristol Road for another motor vehicle break. Officer Gover had located a woman’s purse at the intersection of Hampshire Road and Radcliff that belonged to the vehicle owner. The car key was missing from her purse and approximately $100 in cash. The vehicle was unlocked when it was broken into. She was advised to make sure nothing else was missing from her purse, contact her credit card companies and attempt to see if the locks could be changed on the vehicle by the dealership.

On November 5, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to Brookfield Circle for 2 unlocked vehicles that were broken into overnight where it did not appear any items were taken. He was later dispatched to Bristol Road for an unlocked vehicle that was broken into overnight where it did not appear any items were taken. He then responded to Mountview Road for an unlocked vehicle that was broken into overnight and a laptop case was taken from the vehicle. He then responded to Pilgrim Road for a break into an unlocked motor vehicle where the key fob and a purse were taken. These incidents are under investigation.

On November 5, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Officer Gover was dispatched to Hampshire Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was located on the Massachusetts State Turnpike running on the side of the road with no occupants in the vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

On November 5, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Gover was dispatched to Old Farm Road for a report of a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. The reporting party stated that his key fob and a backpack with a laptop were taken from the unlocked vehicle. He was advised to contact the dealership to see if the fob access code could be changed and to park his vehicle in his garage to prevent it from being stolen by the individuals that stole the key fob.

On November 5, 2020 at 4:04 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to Pine Plain Road for a report of a past breaking and entering into an unlocked motor vehicle. The reporting party had left a wallet in the vehicle that had been taken. The wallet contacted about $50 and there were 2 pairs of sunglasses that had been taken. While there, Officer DeBernardi noticed that a neighbor was cleaning his car. He stated that the vehicle was entered overnight but nothing was taken.

On November 5, 2020 at 4:06 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft. He stated he received a text message regarding a new phone he purchased. He also received an email with information about this purchase which was made in Florida. The unknown individual switched the reporting party’s phone number with the new phone number and was able to gain access to and reset passwords for several of the male party’s accounts. The male party has not suffered any financial loss at this point and has begun the process of securing his passwords on his various accounts.

On November 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to Dukes Road for a report of a past motor vehicle break into an unlocked motor vehicle. He spoke with a male reporting party who stated a purse was stolen from the vehicle which contained approximately $100 in cash and the vehicle’s key fob.

On November 6, 2020 at 7:39 a.m. Officer Dennehy spoke with a female party who stated that her unlocked vehicle had been broken into overnight on the 4th and a bag containing pickle ball racquets and balls was stolen.

On November 6, 2020 at 1:27 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party regarding an unemployment informational packet addressed to an unknown person that was mailed to her address. The reporting party stated this was the 2nd packet for unknown individuals she has received. Officer Kane found there was an individual with the name listed on the packet that resides in Wellesley. The reporting party stated she would deliver the packet to that individual’s residence.

On November 6, 2020 at 4:57 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a resident from Martin Road about a past motor vehicle break into an unlocked motor vehicle on November 4th. He stated that items in his vehicle had been gone through and moved, but it did not appear anything had been taken.

On November 7, 2020 at 7:09 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to Overbrook Drive for a report of a past motor vehicle crash where a red SUV was located in a ditch on the reporting party’s property. It appeared the vehicle traveled across their property into a ditch in the back of the property damaging some bushes, the irrigation system and the lawn. The vehicle was registered to a male party who resides a short distance away in Natick. Officer Dennehy spoke to the male party who stated he had gone to dinner the night before and misjudged the turn onto Woodside Ave. He stated he walked home and did not notify the homeowner or call the police when the crash occurred. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On November 7, 2020 at 11:37 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female reporting party regarding items being stolen from her unlocked motor vehicle on November 4th. An Apple iPad and iPhone were stolen. The incident is under investigation.

On November 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke to an employee at Whole Foods Supermarket regarding a counterfeit $100 bill. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On November 8, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. Officer J. Popovski was dispatched to Centennial Park for a report of two motor vehicles that were broken into. The 1st female reporting party stated her Honda CRV was locked and when she returned to her vehicle she found the driver’s side window smashed and her purse had been stolen. The purse contained several credit cards and approximately $250 in cash. The 2nd female reporting party stated her green Landrover was unlocked and when she returned she found the passenger side window smashed and her purse valued at $2,500 and wallet valued at $1,000 had been taken with approximately $40 in cash and several credit cards. Both reporting parties were advised to contact their credit card companies to cancel their cards to prevent any fraudulent purchases from being made.

