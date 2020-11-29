Wellesley Police log: gamer says ‘He was going to send numerous pizzas to my house’; finally fessing up to gold bracelet theft

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Nov. 16-21:

Arrests

On November 19, 2020 at 2:26 a.m. Officer Collins was on patrol on Kingsbury Street when he observed a vehicle speeding. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 49 mph in a 30 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed an active warrant issued by Brockton District Court. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On November 19, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was conducting security checks of the businesses along William Street when he observed a Hyundai sedan backed into a parking space behind one of the office buildings. There was no front registration plate attached to the vehicle. Officer Dixon queried the rear registration plate which came back to a male party Officer Dixon is familiar with. Officer Dixon was able to make contact with the male party who stated he had recently purchased the vehicle but had not registered it yet. Officer Dixon advised him the vehicle would need to be towed and the male party stated he would bring the keys to the car to William Street. Officer Dixon queried his information and found there was an active warrant issued by the Stoughton District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On November 20, 2020 at 9:55 a.m. Officer Scopa was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a black Ford pass his location and noticed the rear tail light was broken and there was a temporary registration tag on the vehicle. Officer Scopa stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended in September 2019. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On November 21, 2020 at 11:19 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was traveling west on Worcester Street when a Mazda sedan passed him at a speed he estimated to be 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. Officer DeBernardi observed the vehicle cross several feet over the marked fog lane and then cross the center lane markings several times. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and immediately detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

There were 6 new fraudulent unemployment claims reported this week as well as 1 fraudulent loan application submitted to Quicken Loans and 2 fraudulent loan submitted to the Small Business Administration. If you received a letter indicating, you have been approved for unemployment assistance that you did not apply for you can report this fraudulent activity to the Department Of Unemployment Assistance using this form.

On November 16, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. Officer Hughes met with a male reporting party who wished to dispose of 2 old rifles and a BB gun. Officer Hughes took possession of the items returned them to the police department where they will be secured stored until they can be properly destroyed.

On November 18, 2020 at 9:36 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male party who stated that he plays online video games and a fellow gamer texted him he was going to swat his address. He stated the other gamer began asking him

questions about his family which he didn’t answer and he ignored them. On Tuesday the other gamer said he was going to send numerous pizzas to his house which were never delivered. On Wednesday he sent a text saying he was going to SWAT his house. Officer Kane advised the juvenile to contact the police department if he receives any further communications from the gamer and he notified the Emergency Communications Center in case a swatting call was received.

On November 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech observed a Hyundai sedan with a rejection sticker. Officer Mankavech attempted to stop the vehicle on Worcester Street. The operator pulled into a parking lot and parked in a parking space. Officer Mankavech made contact with the male operator who stated his driver’s license was suspended. The passenger had a valid driver’s license and was permitted to drive the vehicle. The male operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating of a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension.

On November 18, 2020 at 3:53 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a female reporting party regarding credit card fraud. She stated she was contacted by her credit card company and notified that someone had used her credit card information to purchase two Dell computers. She was able to cancel the order and has requested a replacement credit card. The shipping address for the computers was Marion, MA. Officer Harris is investigating.

On November 18, 2020 at 5:11 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a male party acting oddly. The reporting party stated they were familiar with the male party and he had never acted oddly in the business in the past. The male party was snapping a belt loudly and stated that other patrons were saying things to him that they had not. They indicated they did not feel comfortable with him returning to the business. They were advised of the process of issuing a letter of no trespass.

On November 19, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to a residence for a complaint of multiple vehicles that were on the property in violation of Town by law 49.27 which pertains to Inoperative and/or Unregistered Motor Vehicles. Additionally, there was a trailer parked on the property in violation of Town by law 49.28. Officer Pino found that 3 out of the 6 cars on the property were not currently registered. The owner indicated he would rectify the issue within the 30 day period allowed.

On November 19, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to a residence for a report of an assault that had just taken place. Upon arrival he spoke with the two male parties involved. The 1st was a foreman and he stated that his employee threatened him with a hammer when he asked him to perform a particular work assignment. The employee stated that the foreman asked him to begin another assignment while he was still working on another assignment. He stated when he would not let him finish the 1st assignment prior to beginning the 2nd assignment he walked away at which point the foreman threatened him. Neither party wished to pursue the matter.

On November 19, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a male reporting party who was doing some work at a residence and found what he believed to be a firearm in the attic. Officer Gaffney inspected the item and found it was not a firearm. The item was brought back to the police station for destruction.

On November 19, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was traveling on Washington Street when he observed two vehicles traveling west in the area of State Street. Both vehicles refused to merge at the lane drop and one of the vehicles began traveling on the wrong side of the road to pass the other vehicle. Officer DeBernardi stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female party and requested her license and registration. A query of her personal information showed that her license was suspended. The female party stated she thought she had taken the necessary steps to reinstate her license. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle. The driver will be summonsed to Dedham District court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension and Marked Lanes Violation.

On November 19, 2020 at 6:44 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to the Lower Falls area for a report of a male party that had entered a restaurant and was harassing customers and asking them for cigarettes. Officer Misho spoke with the male party who stated he was homeless. The restaurant manager asked that the male party not return to the restaurant. On November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to the same area for a report of a disheveled male party that had pulled his pants down in public. He spoke with the male party who stated his pants were too big and when he stood up to fix his clothing they fell down. The male party was advised if he wished to fix his clothing it would be best to do so in a bathroom. Officer Mankavech noticed that he was not wearing his shoes and the male party stated that he had cuts on the bottom of his feet. He declined medical attention and stated he would be leaving the area to head to Boston to look for a job.

On November 20, 2020 at 12:32 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female party who stated she had ordered an iPhone 12 Pro that was supposed to have been delivered on November 19th and when she checked on the shipping status it stated it was delivered, but she had not received the package. She contacted the cell phone provider who indicated they would deliver another phone if she filed a police report. There are no suspects.

On November 20, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding check fraud. The male party stated 4 fraudulent checks totaling nearly $40,000 had been cashed using his bank account. He became aware of the fraudulent checks when a fraud investigator from another financial institution contacted him about a fraudulent check using his business information had been cashed at the other bank. A female party from Rhode Island presented two of the checks to be deposited into a bank account and later withdrew funds via ATM. The incident is under investigation.

On November 21, 2020 at 2:26 a.m. Officer Collins was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a vehicle speeding. He confirmed the vehicle to be traveling 71 mph in a 50 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension and speeding.

On November 21, 2020at 1:45 p.m. was traveling on Worcester Street when he observed a Hyundai Elantra and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration was expired. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On November 21, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to a store on Central Street for a report of a shoplifter who stole a gold bracelet. The store employee provided a description of a female party with long dark hair, wearing a white coat and plaid pants. Officer Gaffney located a female party fitting that description across the street and began speaking with her. She initially provided a false name repeatedly denied having the bracelet. She was advised the store did not wish to press charges if she returned the bracelet. She continued to deny she had the bracelet and asked if she could return to the store to assist them with looking for the bracelet. She was advised she could not return to the store and that she was going to be summonsed for shoplifting. As Officer DeBernardi was ready to clear the call and leave the area the female party asked what she could do so she could do to avoid be charged criminally. He advised her to return the bracelet. She again stated she did not have it, but as Officer DeBernardi went to leave she opened her phone case and provided him with the bracelet. The store employee did not wish to pursue criminal charges. She was issued a letter of no trespass.