Wellesley Police log: Victim loses $95K in IRS scam; man’s phone is gone when he wakes up; fraudulent unemployment claims abound

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Oct. 19-26:

Arrests

On October 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to the area of Cedar Street at Worcester Street for an erratic operator who had struck the curb multiple times and could not maintain its lane of travel. Officer Dixon located the vehicle stopped on Cedar Street and spoke with the operator and owner of the vehicle. Officer Dixon noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and that he had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. There was damage to the rear of the vehicle and two tires were flat. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $250 bail.

Incidents

On October 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Dennehy spoke to a female reporting party who resides in Natick and works in Wellesley. She stated she had fallen victim to an IRS scam and had lost approximately $95,000 to the scammers. She stated they told her they were coming to her place of employment and she was concerned for her safety. She was advised

to contact 911 immediately if anyone associated with the scam came to her place of employment. Officer Dennehy advised her to notify her bank and to monitor her credit for any suspicious activity. The information will be forwarded to the Natick Police Department for further investigation.

On October 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Officer Pino spoke to a male party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim that had been filed using his information. He had already notified the Department of Unemployment Assistance and began monitoring his credit. There are no suspects.

On October 19, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he noticed that Honda Civic did not have a valid inspection sticker. He conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which showed that the registration came back to a Nissan not a Honda. The vehicle exited Worcester Street onto Weston Road. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle on MacArthur Road and spoke with the female operator. While Officer Mankavech was completing the paperwork Officer Shore observed the female driver place something in her shirt. Officer Mankavech asked her what she had placed in her shirt and she stated a Xanax bar and when asked if there was anything else in the vehicle she stated there was another Xanax bar in her purse and some needles in the vehicle. She further stated that she has not used Heroin in the past 4 days. The female party stated that she had purchased the vehicle in September and was unaware that the registration was revoked. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Possession of a Class E Substance, Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Revocation, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, No Inspection Sticker and Attempt to Conceal A Registration Plate.

On October 19, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female party who stated she received a notice in the mail stating she was delinquent in her small business loan repayment. She stated she had not obtained a small business loan. He had reported the fraudulent loan to the Small Business Association and was advised he would not be held responsible for the loan if he reported the fraudulent activity to the police. There are no suspects.

On October 20, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who stated her Amazon package was stolen. She stated the package contained a shower curtain rod valued at $14.00. She further stated that two packages delivered by the USPS service had also been taken in the past two weeks. There are no suspects.

On October 20, 2020 at 4:29 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female reporting party who had received notification that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using her personal information. The Department of Unemployment Assistance is investigating.

On October 21, 2020 at 9:22 a.m. Officer John Kane spoke with a female reporting party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim made using her personal information. Her place of employment notified her about the claim. She was advised to contact the Department of Unemployment Assistance to notify them about the false claim. Officer Kane also advised her to review her credit report for any additional types of fraudulent activity.

On October 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female reporting party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim made using her personal information. She had reviewed her credit report and did not notice any additional fraudulent activity.

On October 22, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female reporting party regarding scam she fell victim to and had provided the unknown caller with $2,000 in gift cards. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a male party with his cellular phone in his hand while operating a motor vehicle and nearly struck another vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner and for his license and registration. The male party stated he did not have a driver’s license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and cited for Marked Lane Violation and Using and Electronic Device While Operating a Motor Vehicle.

On October 23, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Officer Gover spoke with a female reporting party who stated on October 19th she lost a Cartier bracelet that she was wearing while on Newbury Street in Boston. She stated she had noticed the clasp wasn’t working properly and brought it to the Cartier Store to have it repaired. A store employee advised her the clasp was working properly and she lost the bracelet shortly after that. She located a piece of the bracelet and notified Cartier of the situation. They advised her to file a police report regarding the claim.

On October 23, 2020 at 2:26 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke to a female party who stated she received a letter regarding a small business loan in the amount $9,900. She stated she had not applied for a loan. She had already notified the Small Business Administration she did not apply for the loan.

On October 23, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had an appointment at 2:00 p.m. and had fallen asleep while waiting for the appointment and when he woke up his Google Pixel 2 XL that he had in his hand was gone. He attempted to call the phone and it was shut off. He did not have the ability to track the phone’s location. There are no suspects.

On October 25, 2020 at 1:23 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 77 mph in a 50 mph zone. Officer Rosenberg stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner who provided a Connecticut license. A query of his information showed that his right to operate a motor vehicle in Massachusetts was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension and Speeding.

On October 25, 2020 at 4:48 p.m. Officer Harris responded to a complaint regarding a dog that had attacked a child. Officer Harris observed a scratch near the child’s knee that did not appear to have drawn blood. He spoke with two female parties who had dogs that had gotten out of a back yard. Both dogs are up to date on their vaccinations. ACO Webb will follow up.

On October 26, 2020 at 8:02 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a residence on Woodlawn Ave for a report of a past breaking and entering. The homeowners observed that a bedroom had been targeted and many items were out of order. There appeared to have been forced entry through a rear door. Detectives responded and processed the scene. The incident is under investigation.

