Wellesley Red Kettle drive goes virtual for the 2020 holiday season

The Wellesley Kiwanis-sponsored Red Kettle Drive will not take place in person this year. Sadly, there will be no standing and greeting friends at Roche Bros.—rain, shine, or snow—while ringing the familiar bell. Instead, the Red Kettle Drive will be a virtual effort, and community support is critical.

The Kiwanis Club is asking for help in a couple of ways:

Give to the Red Kettle Drive online

Give online at the Wellesley/Salvation Army Red Kettle donation page.

Send a check to the Red Kettle Drive

Send a check via mail, payable to Wellesley Kiwanis Club, and mail to Wellesley Kiwanis Club, PO Box 812201, Wellesley, MA 02482, noting “Salvation Army” on the memo line.

Bell ringers must stay distant, but need is close at hand

Wellesley residents take Salvation Army Red Kettle time seriously. Each year over 200 volunteers sign up for a shift and ring the bell in front of Roche Bros. in Linden Square. Their efforts help raise over $30,000 at that one kettle, funds that are used to help community members. Money raised is distributed to those in need by the Council on Aging, Board of Health, Veteran’s Services, Friendly Aid and Wellesley Housing Authority. Holiday-time services include providing toys for needy children, food and clothing for families, and small practical gifts for shut-ins.

Even without bell ringers, the Wellesley Kiwanis are confident they can meet their goal of $20,000 for online donating this holiday season. It’s a time when donations are needed now more than ever, “So please be generous, and don’t forget to spread the word,” the Schulers say.

