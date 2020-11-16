Wellesley Scholarship Foundation wins online spelling bee

The Wellesley Education Foundation’s annual spelling bee had quite the different look and feel as a virtual event this time around, but an unfazed Wellesley Scholarship Foundation team came away with the title after correctly spelling “passementerie” in Round 2 of the finals.

Merriam-Webster defines passementerie as “an ornamental edging or trimming (such as tassels) made of braid, cord, gimp, beading, or metallic thread.” But you already knew that.

The winning team consisted of Beth Cook, Kelty White and Mason Smith. Fun fact: Beth nearly won the title once before with Mrs. Swellesley on her team.

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation team got off to a strong start this year by correctly spelling 2020’s word of the year, “unprecedented,” in its opening round competition.

Usually this big fundraiser for the Wellesley Education Foundation is held in the gym at Sprague Elementary School. The bleachers are packed with cheering fans, volunteers in bee costumes buzz around, and the drama is unbeatable.

This year the event was naturally held via web conference due to the pandemic, but featured plenty of its traditional elements, including Wellesley High Principal Jamie Chisum and his gong, and emcee Mike Dowling doing his best to enunciate tricky words and articulate their definitions.

Nearly 40 3-person teams took part, featuring students, business people, town muckety-mucks, and an assortment of spelling savants.