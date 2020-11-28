Get office hours with Wellesley Select Board chair before her term ends

Wellesley Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman has announced that she will not seek reelection to the Select Board, which she has served on since 2015. The next election for Board seats is on March 2, 2021, and candidates must take out papers by Jan. 8.

But you can get a chance for some quality time with Freiman on Tuesday, Dec. 1 between 10-11:30am during virtual office hours on Zoom.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.