Wellesley Select Board office hours, Nov. 12

The Wellesley Select Board will hold virtual office hours on Thur., Nov. 12, noon – 1:30pm. Residents may reserve time to speak via Zoom with Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods. Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, coronavirus, or other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.

Additional virtual office hour dates for 2020 are: Nov. 24; and Dec. 10 & 22.

Times and appointment information will be announced closer to the scheduled dates.