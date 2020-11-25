Wellesley sports update: Hockey & skiing in, hoops out for now; student-athletes sign with colleges

Wellesley High School has announced that the following sports have been approved to play during the winter season, set to begin in mid-winter (practices start Dec. 14, meets/games on Jan. 4).

Those approved:

Ice hockey

Boys swimming & diving

Alpine & nordic skiing

Gymnastics

Not on the list for now:

Basketball

Basketball, listed as “pending further information” on the School Committee presentation, is challenging in that it relies on indoor facilities at the school that are being used for other purposes during the pandemic. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved the sport for the winter season, though it remains to be seen what other local schools do.

As for sports slated to be played, there will be no out-of-league competition or MIAA tournaments.

Dance, track & field, and wrestling have been moved by the MIAA to later seasons.

Congrats to local student-athletes who have signed national letters of intent to play sports in college:

Dana Hall School’s Kate Bossert ’21, a Needham resident, signed a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of

Vermont. She led the varsity team in scoring during her first three years with the Dana Hall team (she wasn’t able to play any games during her senior year due to the pandemic).

Margaux Gryska, a Wellesley High senior, signed to attend Syracuse University and compete on the women’s rowing team (Wellesley High doesn’t offer crew).

Wellesley High senior Grace Donahue signed a letter of intent to attend Holy Cross and play field hockey there.

Congratulations to Grace Donahue who signed her National Letter of Intent to play Field Hockey at Holy Cross. It is quite an accomplishment and honor to receive a Division 1 athletic scholarship.

Way to go Grace! pic.twitter.com/92h36Xhi9b — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 20, 2020