Get a CLUE: Wellesley Theatre Project live streaming mystery Nov. 13 & 14

It’s a dark and stormy (virtual) night, as Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) presents Clue streaming live through ShowShare on November 13th and 14th at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online now at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org.

You’ve been invited to a very unusual, virtual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist..

Clue features a talented cast of thirteen students between the ages of eleven and sixteen. Cast members reside in Wellesley as well as neighboring communities including Natick, Needham, Newton, Cambridge and Wayland.

The Clue production staff includes: Lydia Jane Graeff, Director, Ben Rush, Zoom Manager; Ash Long, Costume Designer; and Bec Lowe, Assistant Costume Designer/Hair & Makeup Design.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. WTP is offering in person and virtual programming, and will be opening enrollment for the Winter/Spring session later this month.

For more information about Clue or other Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit www. wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.