5 Wellesley businesses being awarded COVID-19 Small Business Grants

Five Wellesley businesses, including several with fewer than five employees, have been announced by the Commonwealth as recipients of funding via the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. More than 1,100 businesses are being awarded a total of $49 million in grants under this program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.

All of the businesses that are receiving funds meet the preferred criteria of being owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, or that identify as LGBTQ.

Wellesley’s recipients include a dental office, a transportation outfit, and a few beauty salons. Grants range from $25K to $75K.