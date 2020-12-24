A holiday treat from Wellesley public school musicians

The Wellesley High School Performing Arts Department assembled a Virtual Holiday Concert to share with the community.

The Wellesley High Concert Band, Two O’Clock Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble, as well as Wellesley Middle School 8th grade band, perform.

Each one of these pieces represents hours of work.

“We applaud our students for continuing to find a way to keep music active in their lives during this time and for putting in the effort to make this special performance for the Wellesley community,” writes WHS Band Director Steve Scott.