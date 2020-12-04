The Swellesley Report

A wish comes true along Wellesley’s Guernsey Path

About a year ago we’d noticed that the wishing well that abuts the Guernsey Path and Charles River in Wellesley had been destroyed by a falling tree. We’d happened upon it during a Wellesley Trails walk.

We hadn’t been by there in a while, but were happy to see that the wishing well is back and looking better than ever. It even has reflectors on it to ensure people don’t smash into it in the dark…

Does anyone know the story behind this local landmark? If so, feel free to let us know: [email protected]

Before

wishing well wrecked

After

wishing well guernsey path

