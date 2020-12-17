Adopt a Wellesley fire hydrant

The Wellesley Department of Public Works and the Wellesley Fire-Rescue Department are asking for your help clearing fire hydrants of snow in your neighborhood this winter season. There are more than 1,400 hydrants in Wellesley and each one is potentially vital in the event of an emergency.

Adopt a hydrant in 4 easy steps:

1. Visit the Wellesley Adopt a Hydrant web application.

2. Pan and zoom to your neighborhood or search for an address by using the search box. In the search box, start typing your address and matching results will begin to show. Click on the result that matches the address you are looking for and the map will then zoom to your neighborhood.

3. Click on the Adopt a Hydrant tool in the top right corner and then select any RED hydrant to adopt it. Green hydrants have already been adopted.

4. Enter your information into the form and click SAVE. Your changes may take up to 30 seconds to appear.

Please be careful and aware of roadway traffic, and thank you for volunteering to keep our neighborhoods safe!

Rick DeLorie, Fire Chief

Dave Cohen, Director of Public Works

Wellesley GIS Office

[email protected]

Adopt a Hydrant Web App