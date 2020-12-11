Babson shares ‘A Little Holiday Cheer for a Rough Year’

We had a rare chance on Thursday night to visit Babson College‘s Wellesley campus, which has been closed to outsiders during the pandemic, for a charming drive-through holiday tour full of bright lights, inflatable decorations, and festive volunteers.

We donated a big bag of rice at the start to include in Babson’s collection for the Wellesley Food Pantry, grabbed some swag that was poked into our car via some sort of socially-distanced rod, and we were on our way up and down College Drive. Our front seat and back seat passengers handled photo duties.

All sorts of celebrities, from a decked out Roger Babson statue to campus mascot Biz E. Beaver to Santa Claus himself, were on hand. A nice big menorah greeted us on the first night of Hanukkah.

Happy holidays to Babson alums, who organized the event, and students who just finished fall semester. We look forward to visiting, walking, and running around the campus again post-COVID.