Christmas worship services, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. This year almost all services will be online, and the few that are not have already been fully booked via a reservation system.

Online or in-person, all the services and masses will be joyful, and all are welcome. Merry Christmas, Wellesley.

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

Regular services online on Sun., Dec. 27, 10am

All are welcome.

2 Brook St. 781-431-0828

See their website for more information.

Wellesley venue

42 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA

781-235-6025

Natick venue

217 West Central Street, Natick, MA

781-235-6025

Join Milestone Church as they host a very special online Christmas Eve gathering at 6pm for the whole family. There will be sing-along music, a special Christmas message, and lots of surprises along the way. Milestone’s Christmas episode can be watched on Facebook, Youtube, Milestone online, and local TV. Milestone Christmas, what to expect.

79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Reservations for all in-person Christmas Masses are now closed.

Collaborative Mass for Christmas from St. John the Evangelist and St. Paul Churches will be celebrated.

Available to stream beginning at 4pm on Christmas Eve via the church website and YouTube channel.

All are welcome and capacity is unlimited at online Christmas Mass.

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Online Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, Thurs., Dec. 24, 5:30pm

Join Rev. Kelly and Director of Music Suzie Cartreine for a traditional service of Lessons and Carols. Carols sung by the UU Wellesley Hills Choir will be featured. Live-streamed events are available through the UUSWH website or UU Wellesley Hills Facebook page. Zoom meetings are listed on the online church calendar; click the links you find there.

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Online celebrations:

Dec. 23, 6:15pm – 7:15pm, on Zoom, Wellesley Village Youth Music

Dec. 24, 4pm – 5pm, online, Family Christmas Eve Service

Dec. 24, 8pm – 9pm, online, Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Online celebrations:

Dec. 24, 4pm., Family Worship with Christmas Pageant, Rev. Anne Marie Holloway preaching

Dec. 24, 7pm., Traditional Service of Lessons & Carols, Rev. Matt Wooster preaching

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

Dec. 24, 4pm – 5pm, via Zoom