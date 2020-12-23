Christmas worship services, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. This year almost all services will be online, and the few that are not have already been fully booked via a reservation system.
Online or in-person, all the services and masses will be joyful, and all are welcome. Merry Christmas, Wellesley.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
Regular services online on Sun., Dec. 27, 10am
All are welcome.
MetroWest Baptist Church
2 Brook St. 781-431-0828
See their website for more information.
Milestone Church
Wellesley venue
42 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA
781-235-6025
Natick venue
217 West Central Street, Natick, MA
781-235-6025
Join Milestone Church as they host a very special online Christmas Eve gathering at 6pm for the whole family. There will be sing-along music, a special Christmas message, and lots of surprises along the way. Milestone’s Christmas episode can be watched on Facebook, Youtube, Milestone online, and local TV. Milestone Christmas, what to expect.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310
St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045
St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060
Reservations for all in-person Christmas Masses are now closed.
Collaborative Mass for Christmas from St. John the Evangelist and St. Paul Churches will be celebrated.
Available to stream beginning at 4pm on Christmas Eve via the church website and YouTube channel.
All are welcome and capacity is unlimited at online Christmas Mass.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-9423
Online Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, Thurs., Dec. 24, 5:30pm
Join Rev. Kelly and Director of Music Suzie Cartreine for a traditional service of Lessons and Carols. Carols sung by the UU Wellesley Hills Choir will be featured. Live-streamed events are available through the UUSWH website or UU Wellesley Hills Facebook page. Zoom meetings are listed on the online church calendar; click the links you find there.
Wellesley Village Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988
Online celebrations:
Dec. 23, 6:15pm – 7:15pm, on Zoom, Wellesley Village Youth Music
Dec. 24, 4pm – 5pm, online, Family Christmas Eve Service
Dec. 24, 8pm – 9pm, online, Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424
Online celebrations:
Dec. 24, 4pm., Family Worship with Christmas Pageant, Rev. Anne Marie Holloway preaching
Dec. 24, 7pm., Traditional Service of Lessons & Carols, Rev. Matt Wooster preaching
Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
Dec. 24, 4pm – 5pm, via Zoom
