Colette Aufranc announces candidacy for re-election to Wellesley Select Board

I would like to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Select Board

If you feel I asked for your vote just a short time ago, you are right! I was elected to the Select Board in the September 1st special election, and am now running for re-election to that same seat for a three-year term.

Since joining the Board, I have been directly involved in decisions surrounding elementary school buildings and engaged in challenging discussions about the Town’s capital and operating budgets and town wide financial plan, among a myriad of other undertakings. I am the Board’s representative on the Town’s Mobility Committee and represent Wellesley on the MBTA and MWRTA Advisory Boards. I also represent Wellesley on the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and The MetroWest Regional Collaborative. Engagement in these groups has allowed me to use my strength as a collaborator to form relationships with our neighboring towns and to advocate strongly on Wellesley’s behalf on transit and other matters. I was recently asked by the MBTA Advisory Board to join their Budgetary Committee.

I served as chair of Wellesley’s Audit Committee and am a Town Meeting Member. I have twelve years of experience as a Chartered Accountant, working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the UK and the US.

I have been very engaged in civic activities for over a decade. I was a neighborhood representative in the redevelopment of Linden Square, have supported our schools as treasurer of Sprague PTO and of Central Council of PTOs, and was Co-President of Wellesley High School PTSO. I also served as treasurer for Sustainable Wellesley. I have a history of cooperative, constructive, and respectful engagement with the people and organizations I have worked with.

My experience on the Select Board combined with my role as a Town Meeting Member, career as an accountant, and work as a civic volunteer gives me a strong foundation to continue my service on the Select Board. If reelected, I would further the work I have begun on sustainable mobility and in budget development during this challenging fiscal climate.

I respectfully ask for your vote on March 2nd.

Colette Aufranc

Hill Top Road

www.electcoletteaufranc.com