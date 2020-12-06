Craft cocktails for a good cause: Health Care Without Walls

Health Care Without Walls, the Wellesley nonprofit that provides free medical care, education, and advocacy to homeless women and children in greater Boston, will benefit from an online Cocktail Crafting event slated for Dec. 9 from 6-7:30pm.

Rebecca Pinnell will teach you the secret to crafting the classic “Bees Knees” and the refreshing “Pomegranate Appletini,” each with alcohol and alcohol free options. This class is aimed to help you create these cocktails in your home with depth and balance. During class, Rebecca will also offer a history lesson on these cocktails. An ingredient and supply list will be provided prior to class so that you, too, can make the perfect cocktail.

Dr. Roseanna Means will discuss Health Care Without Walls.