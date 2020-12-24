Get in line Wellesley

While Wasik’s Cheese Shop put the kibosh on lines this holiday season, you can still get your fix of standing outside at other retailers around town. An early morning trip down Linden Street found people lined up in front of Roche Bros. (and CVS, and into the parking lot…) waiting to get into the grocery store, which was also doing a brisk curbside business for prepared foods.

Down the road, a line snaked out from Captain Marden’s, as people waited in the sunshine for their fishy favorites.