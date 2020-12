Yeah, yeah, who needs another pizza shop in the area. But Detroit-style pizza? That’s kind of different.

Check out our visit to the new Square Mfg. Co. pizza shop, which has its soft opening in Natick on Rte. 9 west, not too far over the Wellesley line on Friday, Dec. 4. We got in early for a friends and family deal (not that we’re officially either yet).