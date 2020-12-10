Pinnacle Residential Properties—falling in love with Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Danielle Comella is a real estate agent at Pinnacle Residential Properties. She writes about her experiences moving into Wellesley from the big city, and how she has come to love the town.

When I moved to Wellesley 14 years ago this Christmas Day, I had many mixed emotions. I was pregnant with my first child, moving from a city to a suburb, and many aspects of my life were about to change. Originally from New York, moving to the suburbs in another state where I knew no one seemed daunting and made me more than a little nervous. I thought I would miss the convenience of city living and not being able to walk a few blocks to a coffee shop, a bookstore or to a friend’s place. My husband grew up in Wellesley, and he kept assuring me I was going to love it here.

To my astonishment, that’s exactly what happened within just a matter of weeks. The two of us moved into a sweet home in the Hardy district. Our new neighbors came right over to say hello and welcome us to the neighborhood, and I found homemade brownies at my doorstep. The genuine warmth of these families immediately made me feel so comfortable and at home.

As we started having children, that warm community grew. Going to Book Babies at the Wellesley Free Library was one of the first outings with my newborn daughter, Olivia. We met and made lifelong friends.

I became very happy with our stroller walks and nothing was very far away. I found it was actually a quick walk to shops and restaurants and the homes of our new friends. Everything I needed was right here. I was loving my new hometown and my new lifestyle.

Today, my husband Matt and I are raising four children (in addition to Olivia we now have Taylor, Peyton, and Chace) and our golden retriever, Buddy. Over the past 14 years, we’ve all made so many friends who feel like our family. At times, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtfulness of others. Our community makes extraordinary efforts to help one another in times of need and in times of celebration. This also extends to how townspeople commit to helping support local businesses. (The Comella family thanks you all for your support!)

Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of selling homes to families moving into Wellesley and sharing with enthusiasm all of the things I love about our town. There is no other place I would rather be living with my family. The town is physically beautiful, the schools have been wonderful, the local businesses a pleasure, but most of all, it’s the people who live here for which I am the most grateful.

