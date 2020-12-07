Save the date: World of Wellesley community book read, Mar. 7th

World of Wellesley (WOW) has chosen When Getting Along Is Not Enough, by Maureen Walker, as its annual community book read In addition to reading the book, WOW invites the community to to organize or join a book discussion for their organization, place of worship, co-workers or book group.

Using anecdotes from her practice as a licensed psychologist and as an African American growing up in the South, Walker provides a window into cross-racial discussions about race and race relations. She identifies three essential relational skills for personal transformation and cultural healing that are the foundations for repairing the damage wrought by racism. Walker does not sugarcoat the destructive history of racism inherent in the United States, however, the book’s vision is ultimately affirming, empowering, hopeful, and inclusive about the individual and collective power to heal our divisions and disconnections.

EVENT: Community Book Read 2021

DATE: March 7, 2021

TIME: 3pm-5pm

LOCATION: online event

