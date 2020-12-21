Shop “Community First,” shop Wellesley first

The holiday spirit in Wellesley is always about “Community First,” and 2020 is no different. That message is on full display on the green pallet Christmas Tree just inside London Harness on Central Street, and the “Community First” message doesn’t end there. All over Wellesley at storefronts throughout Central Street, Church Street, Grove and Washington Streets, and Linden Square, scores of festive trees hand-cut from simple wooden pallets and hand-painted by volunteers have been creatively decorated to reflect a holiday vision of joy and hope.

In an example of true community partnership, Wellesley High school Key Club members volunteered their time to attach each tree to its assigned parking meter, where it will remain for the holiday season. Green’s Hardware donated the paint to make over 70 pallet Christmas Trees beautiful. And Needham Bank serves as the sponsor for the “Festival of Trees—A Community Celebration.”

Thanks to this widespread community effort, a holiday season like no other now feels like a holiday season to be remembered for all the right reasons. Wellesley merchants, many of whom live in town or nearby, have stopped at nothing to make it possible for you to shop when and how you want. They’ve expanded services to ensure that no matter how you want to shop, they can make it happen. Whether you prefer to shop online, in-store, by phone or even via FaceTime, it’s all possible. Plus curbside pick-up is always an option.

Some merchants have invested in ActivePure Technology, the NASA-certified Air and Surface Pro ActivePure Technology disinfection system to keep both customers and staff as safe as possible. (See the list of participating merchants here: https://shopwellesleysquare. com/wellesley-merchants-with- activepure-technology.)

There’s no doubt it’s holiday shopping crunch time. Shopping local right now is the best way to ensure that gifts are in hand for the big day. For more information on Wellesley shops, restaurants, and services, visit https://shopwellesleysquare. com/