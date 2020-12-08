Sustainable Wellesley looking for artsy type to redo its logo

Sustainable Wellesley says it’s time for a new logo and invites Wellesley residents (students, too) to submit entries. Artsy types can submit up to three entries in .png, or .jpg format. Submissions will be accepted until December 31, 2020.

An entry from acceptable entries will be selected and announced in January. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local establishment and publicity, not to mention the prestige.

Check out their mood board, filled with nature images and messages about the climate.

Here are the guidelines for creating a new Sustainable Wellesley logo:

● Reflect Sustainable Wellesley’s mission of engaging residents, businesses, and the town of Wellesley to take sustainable actions to protect our climate; reduce pollution of air, land, and water; preserve biodiversity; minimize waste; and ensure environmental justice.

● Resonate with our target audiences: Wellesley residents of all ages, from teens to seniors, government employees and officials, local businesses

● Represent Sustainable Wellesley’s values: stewardship, climate justice, community, education, health, honesty, and equity.

● Expand the audience for Sustainable Wellesley. Entice people to think about sustainability and inspire them to take actions for their health and the climate.

● Be no more than 2 colors – please include the pantone color numbers and their digital counterparts

● Use a font that is readily available, readable at large and small sizes – avoiding outlines, shadows, or other font effects

● Be scalable

● Work well in black and white/grayscale- we recommend fully saturated colors, no gradations or transparency

● If using stock photography or iconography, include website URL and purchase information

● Up to 4 formats may be included:

○ With a tagline

○ Without tagline

○ Horizontal orientation

○ Vertical or stacked orientation

More on Sustainable Wellesley:

Sustainable Wellesley is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that engages residents, businesses and the Town of Wellesley in actions required for sustainability, including: protecting our climate; reducing pollution of air, land and water; preserving biodiversity; minimizing waste; and ensuring environmental justice.